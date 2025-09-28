Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, The Suicide Squad

New The Suicide Squad Bloodsport MAFEX Figure Coming Soon

A new selection of MAFEX figures are here from Medicom Toy like the arrival of Bloodsport from The Suicide Squad

Robert "Bobby" DuBois debuted as Bloodsport in Superman Vol. 2 #4 (April 1987), created by John Byrne. Robert DuBois suffers from severe survivor's guilt after dodging the Vietnam draft, only to have his brother go in his place and return grievously injured. He then finds himself manipulated by Lex Luthor, becoming Bloodsport, a mentally unstable, heavily armed assassin with a teleportation device that allows him to summon weapons. In DC Comics, he is actually one of the few humans to injure the Man of Steel, as he shot him with a Kryptonite bullet.

Some of this origin was recreated for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film, played by Idris Elba, which gave him new Xenomorph-inspired armor. Bloodsport is now back and ready for action as Medicom debuts its newest MAFEX figure inspired by The Suicide Squad. This figure is loaded with accessories, starting with three swappable heads, three rifles, two swords, two pistols, and much more. Bloodsport has not had a decent figure since the film's release, so it is nice to see a nicely articulated and highly detailed figure arrive for the DC Comics mercenary. Pre-orders for the Bloodsport MAFEX No.290 figure are already live for $134.99 with a March 2026 release.

The Suicide Squad MAFEX No.290 Bloodsport Action Figure

"The man who put the Man of Steel himself in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet is finally making his MAFEX debut: introducing the assassin Bloodsport! Inspired by the smash hit film The Suicide Squad (2021), this awesome figure of Bloodsport comes designed with MAFEX's trademark articulation that allows you to re-enact your favorite moments from the film or envision your own dynamic scenes! Using modular components to build his arsenal out of armor from his body literally, this assassin is ready to take down kaiju, enemy soldiers, or even try to one-up the arrogant Peacemaker in a killing contest! Keep out of Bloodsport's crosshairs by ordering your figure today and growing your collection in style!"

Box Contents

Bloodsport figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Flame effect

Large rifle

Medium rifle

Small rifle

Modular armor pieces

2 Pistols

Grenade

2 Swords

