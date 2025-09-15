Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

New The Walking Dead Morgan Jones Figure Arrives from McFarlane

The dead walk once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest 5” scale figure from the events of The Walking Dead

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 5-inch Morgan Jones action figure from AMC’s The Walking Dead TV series.

The figure comes with swappable heads, a backpack, assault rifle, walking stick, and 20 points of articulation.

Morgan Jones is depicted in battle-ready armor, inspired by his iconic appearances across The Walking Dead.

Pre-orders are live now for $19.99, with the collectible figure releasing in October 2025.

McFarlane Toys is returning to the apocalypse with a new set of The Walking Dead figures based on the hit AMC TV show. Arriving from the land of the undead next is Morgan Jones, portrayed by Lennie James, who was one of the first characters introduced in AMC's The Walking Dead. Debuting in the pilot episode, this grieving father struggles to cope with the loss of his wife and son. Morgan saves Rick Grimes early on in The Walking Dead but chooses not to join him, but he would reappear in later seasons. Eventually, Morgan leaves Alexandria and crosses over into Fear the Walking Dead, becoming a lead character.

McFarlane now adds Morgan to their growing The Walking Dead 5" scale action figure line with swappable parts and weapons to help survive the apocalypse and your collection. Despite the lack of likeness to the actor, this figure comes with a masked and unmasked head, a backpack, an assault rifle, and his infamous walking stick. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99 with an October 2025 release.

Morgan Jones (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"A true survivor, Morgan has battled the apocalypse almost entirely on his own. After losing his family to the outbreak and almost losing himself in the process, Morgan has sought redemption by slaying the endless Walkers on his quest to find Rick Grimes. This version of Morgan depicts the survivalist in his battle ready armor and equipped with his favorite Walker dispatching weapons."

Morgan as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Figure is approximately 5 inches tall.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

Figure comes with assault rifle, alternate masked head, walking stick, and backpack.

Includes a bookmark.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS AMC THE WALKING DEAD figures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!