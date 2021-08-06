New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Arriving from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with more figures from their The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt 7″ scale figures line. This line is fairly new, but they are continuing to expand it with new outfit designs for two popular characters. Ciri with Elder Blood activation and Geralt of Rivia in his Viper Armor set with Teal Dye. Both The Witcher Gerald and Ciri figures feature 22 points of articulation and come with their retrospective weapons. Just like the other figures in the line, they come in a window package and will be a nice new addition to any The Witcher collection.

I am surprised McFarlane Toys did not release these on his brand new toy site earlier this week. Many collectors were expecting some new drops on there like his upcoming Spawn line, and while these are simple repaints, many fans would have seen them at launch. I doubt this is the last time we will see these figures, but they are priced at $24.99, each of them are expected to hit shelves in November 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be on the lookout for the upcoming Myrhyff of Undvik Mega figure.

"Witchers are mutants, men subject to grueling training and flesh-altering experiments that prepare them for one purpose: to kill monsters. A master of the sword, adept at combat magic, and with finely-honed witcher senses, Gerallt was forged at the elite School of the Wolf and is considered one of the deadliest witchers ever trained.

This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing."

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

"Geralt of Rivia helped Emhyr var Emreis (using the alias 'Duny') from him being killed and lifting his curse. Duny filled with gratitude was willing to give the Witcher any reward he asked. Geralt asked for the Law of Surprise, an oath binding magical law that has unexpected results. Turns out Duny's bride Pavette was pregnant when this oath was made forever intertwining the fate of the baby; Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, and Geralt forever.

This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing."

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed