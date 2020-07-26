Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys

Coming out of the hit video game Batman: Arkham Knight, the Arkham Knight is back. Jason Todd had returned to Gotham with one goal: kill Batman. Flame Toys is bringing Jason Todd back in his upgraded suit for their newest figure. He will stand roughly 7 inches tall and will feature a massive amount of articulation with 80 points! The Arkham Knight will come with three sets of interchangeable hands, an assault rifle, knife, dual pistols, and more. If fans of the Batman: Arkham Knight series need a new figure then this is the one for new.

The design of the figure is kind of blocky but it fits quite well with the robotic suit. The nice variety of swappable hands and the weapons are also a good touch. This will give plenty of collators the Arkham Knight they were looking for with nice detail and design. The design of this figure defiantly is giving me some Bring Arts vibes but with mass amounts of articulation like this its blowing them out of the water. The Batman: Arkham Knight Figure from Flame Toys will be priced at $198. He is set to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Captured alive by The Joker, Jason Todd suffered cruel physical and mental torture. He was brainwashed to hold a deep-rooted grudge against Batman and fully intended to kill the vigilante after making him suffer. He later became the Arkham Knight, the mysterious commander of a vast militia of mercenaries. To defeat Batman, he allied himself with Scarecrow and managed to gather Gotham City's most powerful villains who invaded Gotham and forced its evacuation during the events of [Batman: Arkham Knight]."

"From the famous DC game [Batman: Arkham Knight], Flame Toys presents Arkham Knight in a new stylisation called [Hito Kara Kuri]! It is a fully painted, high-grade action figure standing around 18.5cm tall. Parts of the joints are made of die-cast so any action is stable without compromising great performance. There are over 80 points of articulation, enabling a wide range of dramatic poses."