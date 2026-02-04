Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

New Transformers Action Edition G1 Megatron Coming Soon from Blokees

The fun continues with Blokees as new releases are on the way for their growing Transformers collection that fans won’t want to miss

Article Summary G1 Megatron returns as a Blokees Transformers Action Edition with a striking purple Energy Explosion deco

Features 256 snap-fit pieces, 45 points of articulation, and a magnetic LED lighting system for dynamic display

Includes Megatron's fusion cannon, pistol, energy sword, mace, plus Kremzeek, Laserbeak, and Shockwave figures

Comes with a premium buildable Cybertronian throne and is available now on the Blokees website for $39.99

The Leader of the Decepticons returns to Blokees with their new Transformers Action Edition G1 Megatron release. Unlike their previous action Edition figure, this one will have a new deco, showing an Energy Explosion Version. This buildable figure features a faithful recreation of G1 Megatron with the new, striking purple translucent color scheme. Collectors will be able to craft this Blokees kit with 256 snap-fit pieces, creating a figure with 45 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Just like other Transformers Action Edition figures, a magnetic LED lighting system is included that will illuminate his eyes and chest, bringing him to life.

On top of that, Blokees has included an additional accessory set featuring his signature fusion cannon, a pistol, an energy sword, and a mace. Transformers fans will also appreciate the bonus figures, which include Kremzeek, Laserbeak, and Shockwave in alternate weapon form. Everything is topped off with a buildable Cybertronian throne, giving the infamous Leader of the Decepticons all he needs to reign supreme. Collectors can already bring home the Energy Explosion G1 Megatron right now from the Blokees site for $39.99.

Blokees Transformers – G1 Megatron (Energy Explosion Ver.)

"Blokees Transformers Action Edition 02 – G1 Megatron Energy Explosion Ver faithfully recreates the legendary Decepticon leader in his most powerful form. Composed of 256 pieces, this model kit features a classic G1 design with highly restored details, rich weapons and accessories, and an imposing battlefield presence."

"With 45 points of articulation and a mechanical bone–flesh–skin structure, it supports dynamic, aggressive poses while maintaining precise proportions and stability. The magnetic light control system activates glowing eyes and chest effects, bringing Megatron to life with cinematic impact. Complete with iconic weapons, exclusive accessories, and a premium Cybertronian display stand, this officially licensed kit is designed for collectors who demand authenticity, power, and presence."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!