New Transformers Junkion Arrives from the Junkyard with Jalopy

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Junkion Jalopy at MCM London.

Junkion Jalopy stands 5.5 inches tall, fully articulated, and converts in 17 steps to off-road vehicle mode.

Figure splits into armor for other Transformers, includes 7 attachable accessories and 2 blasters.

Pre-orders for Junkion Jalopy are live now, with a $27.99 price and a February 2026 release date.

Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers figures as they continue to set into the Age of Primes. We just saw the leader of the Junkions is on the way with Wreck-Gar, but that is not all, as Junkion Jalopy is also coming soon. The Junkions are a more eccentric race of Transformers who inhabit the planet Junkion, a world made entirely of scrap metal and discarded technology. They were first introduced in The Transformers: The Movie (1986), and speak by means of commercials and TV phrases, along with more rugged salvage vehicles.

Junkion Jalapy is ready for some new action with an impressive new figure that stands at 5.5" tall and is fully articulated. He will convert into his off-load vehicle in just 17 steps and can even split into smaller parts to armor up other Transformers figures. Jalopy will come with two blasters for battle, and pre-orders are already live for $27.99 and a February 2026 release date. For more Junkion fun, be sure to snag up the pre-order for the new Wreck-Gar figure, which is also coming soon.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Junkion Jalopy

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, the Junkion Jalopy action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES JUNKION JALOPY: This Transformers Junkion Jalopy figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MODE IN 17 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 17 steps

SPLITS INTO ARMOR FOR OTHER FIGURES: Figure splits into pieces that can armor up other Age of the Primes figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

7 ACCESSORIES THAT ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Comes with a hook, 2 tailpipes, 2 engine blasters, and 2 thruster accessories

