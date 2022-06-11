New Transformers Masterpiece Trainbot Arrives with Yukikaze

Hasbro is back with another Transformers Masterpiece release as another Takara Tomy figure is here. The continuation of the Trainbots is here as Yukikaze joins the G1 line featuring authentic designs and deco. Transformers Trainbot Yukikaze will feature three modes with a robot, train, and of course, combiner mode. When you combine all five Masterpiece figures, collectors will be able to build the mighty Leiden (Raiden). Hasbro has included a nice set of accessories for him with his snow laser blaster, rail pieces for his train mode, and a joint piece. The headpiece for Leiden (Raiden) is also included making him a necessary addition to your Transformers Trainbot collection. Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Trainbot Yukikaze is priced at $144.99 and set for May 25, 2023. Pre-orders are live right here and will stay open till June 27, 2022, so get yours while you can. Roll Out!

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Trainbot Yukikaze! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 5 accessories, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Trainbot Yukikaze premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan, part of the Transformers Masterpiece G Series

3 ICONIC MODES: Transformers G1 Trainbot Yukikaze action figure converts between robot, train car, and combiner modes. Figure combines with other Transformers Masterpiece G figures to form Leiden (Raiden) (Each figure sold separately, subject to availability)

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with snow laser blaster, head piece for Leiden (Raiden) combiner, 2 rail pieces, and a joint piece

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Trainbot Yukikaze action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Ages 15 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

