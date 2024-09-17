Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

New Transformers One MDX Optimus Prime Revealed His threezero

Step into the world of the upcoming animated film Transformers One with threezero as they debut a new set of MDLX figures

Article Summary Discover the origins of Optimus Prime as Orion Pax in the new animated film Transformers One.

Threezero debuts MDLX figures with 46 points of articulation and swappable parts for Orion Pax and Optimus Prime.

MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax features the Matrix of Leadership, Energon Axe, and detailed metallic finishes.

Pre-order the 6.3” die-cast figure set for Q2 2025 release at $59.99 – a must-have for Transformers fans.

Before becoming the legendary leader Optimus Prime, he was Orion Pax, a humble miner on Cybertron. Orion Pax was a curious and idealistic young bot who believed in justice and peace. However, his life would be changed forever after when he crossed paths with Megatron. Once best friends, these two bots would soon create war on Cybertron as the Decepticons and Autobots would fight for their beliefs. Hasbro is taking fans back to the beginning of their story with Transformers One, a new animated film featuring D16 and Orion Pax.

Threezero is now bringing these bots to life with a new set of MDLX figures and Orion Pax has arrived with a new 6.3" tall figure and 46 points of articulation. This Transformers MDLX figure will come with swappable Orion and Optimus Prime parts as well as his signature Energon Axe and the Matrix of Leadership. With die-cast elements, this new MDLX Optimus Prime/ Orion Pax figure will be a treat for any Transformers collection. Pre-orders are already live for $59.99, he is set to arrive in Q2 2025, and will be hone day Alita-1, D-16, and Bumblebee.

Transformers One MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax

"threezero's MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax Collectible Action Figure is based on the highly anticipated Transformers animated film Transformers One! Orion Pax is a low-rank mining robot without the ability to convert, however, through a courageous journey, Orion Pax uncovers the secret of the long-lost Matrix of Leadership, unlocking his destiny to become the revered leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime."

"MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax stands approximately 6 1/3 inches (16 cm) tall and has approximately 46 points of articulation. Accessories include an energon axe, two interchangeable heads (Orion Pax and Optimus Prime with battle mask), four pairs of interchangeable hands including relaxed, command, weapon holding, and fists! To recreate the mesmerizing changes in physique after receiving his cog of conversion, threezero's MDLX Optimus Prime/Orion Pax comes with two sets of chest and shoulder parts – all with threezero's top-notch metallic finishes, allowing for easy switching between the two forms."

