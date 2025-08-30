Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, transformers

New Transformers Statue Hits Iron Studios with the Infamous Megatron

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Megatron from Transformers

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed Transformers Megatron statue in classic G1 style at 12.5 inches tall.

Megatron's character origins are explored, highlighting his rise from gladiator to Decepticon leader.

The collectible features a battle pose, metallic deco, and a rubble base—perfect for Transformers fans.

Megatron Demi Art Scale 1/20 statue is available for pre-order now at $399.99, shipping June 2026.

Megatron first roared into pop culture in the original Transformers animated series and the Hasbro toy line in 1984. Designed by the creators of the franchise, his origin has been in a variety of places, with different ones for movies, comics, and cartoons. One of which is that Megatron was originally a gladiator named Megatronus who went on to rebel against the corrupt system on Cybertron. His vision for a new order devolved into tyranny, using brute force to bring about a greater future. This wild ideology would go toe to toe with his once friend, Optimus Prime, who also seemed to see a better future for Cybertron.

War now rages on with Iron Studios' newest Transformers statue that captures the might and fury of Megatron at 12.5" tall. The Leader of the Deceptions is posed in a battle pose with his more iconic G1 design with rubble-themed base, metallic deco, and massive arm cannon. A lot of detail was put into this statue, and it will be a highlight piece in any fan's Transformers collection. Collectors can already pre-order the Megatron 1/20 Art Scale statue for $399.99, and it is set to release in June 2026.

Megatron – Transformers – Demi Scale 1/20 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

