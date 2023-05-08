Nightmares Awaken with LEGO DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz as the realm of nightmares come to life with LEGOs newest set that is ready to set sail

A new series of LEGO sets are on the way as the world of dreams and nightmares comes to life. LEGO DREAMZzz is a brand new show following the adventures of Izzie, Mateo, and Nova as they enter the Dream World. However, The Nightmare King wants to put an end to their powers of imagination, and LEGO has unleashed his impressive Nightmare Shark Ship set. Coming in at 1,389 pieces, this ship measures a mighty 23.5" long and 12.5" tall with plenty of fun features. The set comes with four mini-figures, including the Nightmare King and the Shark Ship can be built in ship and tank modes, making more means of play. This LEGO DREAMZzz sets beautifully show off the creativity of this new series and will be a blast to build. The LEGO DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship is priced at $139.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

LEGO DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship Sets Sail

"Kids aged 10+ dive into the action of the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Nightmare Shark Ship (71469) building toy set. The Night Hunter has captured Izzie's favorite plushie and combined it with a pirate ship to create a lethal monster vehicle, which kids can now build. Kids can choose to build the vehicle in 2 ways – ship mode or tank mode. Ship mode has powerful engines and sails, while tank mode has cool accessories and flying eyeballs. The 2 building options encourage creativity and provide double the playtime."

"The shark ship is bursting with cool features that kids will love. They can open its jaw and place a minifigure inside, push a button to discover a secret treasure chest, remove the rear cabin and more. It's also equipped with turrets on both sides that can swivel and fire, and it features a cage and trapdoor at its center."