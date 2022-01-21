Zur-En-Arrh Batman Returns as McFarlane Toys Reveals New Figure

I have always appreciated the Batman Zur-En-Arrh batsuit as it is just wacky from the colors to the design. This design has been used a couple of different times with different origins, but the newest was a hypnotic trance. Bruce Wayne was unleashed in Gotham with no memory of who he is, but ends up creating the persona of the bat in a new way. McFarlane Toys has just revealed that they are bringing the Zur-En-Arrh Batman back with their 7" DC Multiverse figure line. Featuring bright yellow, red, and purple colors, Batman comes with a spiked bat and makeshift knife to take vigilantism to a new level. Zur-En-Arrh Batman will be a Target exclusive will be priced at only $19.99, it can be found here with the release date TBD. As wacky as the DC Multiverse line has been, it is unique releases like that that really make the series shine from the rest.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"Some time ago, Bruce Wayne took part in an isolation experiment overseen by Dr. Simon Hurt in which the psychiatrist gave Bruce the post-hypnotic phrase "Zur-En-Arrh." When heard by Bruce years later, this trigger phrase shatters his mind and leaves him wandering Gotham City in a daze. Always ready with a back-up plan, though, Batman had previously developed a persona within himself—a Batman without Bruce Wayne—and stitches together a new Batsuit, calling himself the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh!"