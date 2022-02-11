Pre-orders Arrive for McFarlane's New Batman: Arkham Knight Figure

McFarlane Toys is diving deeper into the gaming world of the DC Universe as they announce their newest MC Multiverse figure. Coming out of the hit video game Batman: Arkham Knight, the Arkham Knight himself is making his arrival in the 7" figure line. In this world, Jason Todd is back in Gotham and ready to teach Batman a lesson after his incident with the Joker in the past. Donning the Arkham Knight persona, Jason is loaded with a high end tech suit that is loaded with death. The sculpt is nice, and there are no side-scrolling eyes here, making this another incredible figure for Batman fans. Sadly no guns will be included, but he will come with a grapple gun and two grenades to take on the bat. The Batman: Arkham Knight DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $19.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Based off his look in the Batman: Arkham Knight video game comes an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure of The Arkham Knight! This DC Gaming Wave 7 Batman: Arkham Knight The Arkham Knight 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation. The Arkham Knight comes with 2x smoke grenades, a grapple launcher, and a base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and a character biography on the back. Besides the discovery of a militia training facility in South America, virtually nothing is known of the Arkham Knight until his arrival in Gotham City where he quickly earned himself a fearless reputation amongst the city's leading criminals. Working together with Scarecrow, he has sworn to destroy Batman and will stop at nothing until he is defeated."