Nightwatcher Donatello Arrives at NECA from TMNT: The Lost Years

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin with new The Lost Years figures including Nightwatcher

Figure features stylized paint, two heads, extra hands, and a bo staff for comic authenticity.

Set in The Last Ronin universe, the story explores the turtles regrouping post-Raphael's demise.

Pre-order Donatello now for May 2025, with more Nightwatcher figures to complete your collection.

April O'Neil finds herself in some trouble as she tries to stop the rising threat of the Purple Dragon. Taking place in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin universe, IDW's pre-sequel The Lost Years fills in some gaps. After the death of Raphael, the turtles prepare for war against the Foot Clan. Too focused on the upcoming fight, April decides to help and take on a new rising gang in the city, the Purple Dragons. However, she can always rely on the heroes in a half shell when she needs them, relaying the message of teamwork and helping each other out. NECA is putting focus on Issue #3 of The Lost Years with a new set of The Last Ronin figures featuring their Nightwatcher outfits from this moment.

Donatello is one of the remaining turtles in the group, joining Casey Jones, Leonardo, and Michelangelo to try and get the job done and avenge their brother. Donny will have a new gray and red deco, along with a new look and comic book details. He will feature two swappable heads, his bo staff, and a variety of swappable hands. TMNT: The Lost Years Donny is up for pre-order in May 2025, and be on the lookout for the rest of the Nightwatchers to finish your fight.

TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Donatello (Nightwatcher)

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin – The Lost Years! The tale of the Last Ronin's first mission continues as new secrets from the Turtles' past are revealed. After Raphael has fallen, the remaining Turtles regroup and form the Nightwatchers along with April and Casey. Based on issue #3, this Donatello figure stands in 7-inch scale and features a stylized paint job for a comic-authentic look."

"Accessories include two heads, extra hands, and bo staff! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original illustrations by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Nightwatcher action figures shown not included (sold separately)."

