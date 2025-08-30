Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, nightwing

Nightwing Joins Iron Studios Newest DC Comics Statue Collection

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including the once Boy Wonder, Nightwing

Article Summary Nightwing, formerly Robin, gets a detailed new DC Comics Art Scale statue from Iron Studios.

The statue captures Dick Grayson in action atop Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge, ready for display.

Pre-orders for the Nightwing statue are open for $199.99 with a release scheduled for June 2026.

Iron Studios is renowned for highly detailed, collector-grade figures based on comics and movies.

Nightwing is the heroic identity chosen by Dick Grayson after he outgrows his role as the sidekick to Batman. The name Nightwing was first used in Superman #158 (1963) by Superman himself, inspired by Kryptonian mythology. However, Dick Grayson would adopt the mantle in Tales of the Teen Titans #44 (1984), as he searched for an independent life outside of being Robin. Known for his acrobatic prowess, detective skills, and leadership, Nightwing operates in the city of Blüdhaven but is always willing to help the Bat-Family in Gotham.

Dick Grayson has been part of major DC Comics teams through massive DC events and even took up the mantle as Batman with Damien Wayne as his Robin for a while. Nightwing is now getting a new DC Comics statue from Iron Studios standing 10.6" tall. Dick seems to be watching out for the Penguin as he is perched above the Iceberg Lounge with other Batman Easter Eggs features around. Nightwing is nicely sculpted here with blue superset, batons in hand, and plenty of detail to please any Batman, Robin, or Nightwing fan. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Nightwing – DC Comics Series 9 – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!