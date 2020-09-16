Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals – Marvel Street Art

New York Comic Con 2020 Funko reveals continue as they start off the day with a brand new Funko Pop series coming exclusively to GameStop. Funko has announced the new Marvel Street Art Collection of Pops that will be exclusive to GameStop. This is quite similar to the graffiti Pops we have seen come out from Target but with a more dynamic back drop. Miles Morales starts off the collection with his very own New York Comic Con 2020 exclusive. We imagine this Pop will also be shared with GameStop as well as an online drop with Funko. This Street Art wave will have seven Pops in total with no clue who will be coming to the line. We could see Into the Spider-Verse return with Street Art modification or we can see newer younger heroes like The Champions make their way to the collection. Who knows what the entire collection will hold but it all starts here with this NYCC 2020 Miles Morales.

"Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals: Pop! Marvel – Miles Morales. This is the first of seven bobble-heads for the Funko STREET ART collection exclusively at GameStop."

Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was scheduled to take place between October 8th thru the 11th, so expect a release around then. Some (not all) of these Pops should be getting shared exclusives that will hot retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. If we look at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the Funko-Shop purchases will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Fans will be able to find them here in October when the Virtual Con goes live but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released by the end of the week so stay tuned for that as well. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these online releases unlike dumpster fire for their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.