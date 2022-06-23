Obi-Wan Kenobi's NED-8 Comes to Hasbro with New Star Wars Figure

Plenty of Star Wars characters returned for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it's pretty incredible to see them once again. However, there were plenty of new characters introduced that I wish we had more time to see. I loved newcomers Tala and NED-8, and I wish we got to see more of them before the series ended. Thankfully, Hasbro is allowing us to continue the adventures of these two in action figure form with the Star Wars: The Black Series. Last week we saw that an Officer Tala figure was in the works, and this week it is NED-8. This construction droid might not talk, but action speaks louder than words. He was easily ready to take on the Empire if needed and he has the hammer to prove that.

Hasbro has captured NED-8 perfectly with their next Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi figure. The droid will come with two accessories with a hammer and blaster to help Tala in her adventures. He featured some nice weathered detail and a bulky design, making him, sadly, get classified as a "deluxe" figure, increasing the price. Star Wars NED-8 is not an exclusive and will be released at most major retailers for $33.99. The Black Series figure is set to release in Fall 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found right here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES NED-B FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES NED-B figure, inspired by the character in the OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."