Organize Your Collection in Peace with Padmate's Pamu Z1 Earbuds

When it comes to collecting, there are always times when one must organize and rearrange their collection. This can be a very fun task, but it can get daunting, and thankfully music exists to help past the time while you sort through 700 Funko Pops. Our friends over at Padmate sent us one of their Pamu Z1 Bluetooth 5.2 Active Noise-Cancelling Earbuds to test out. I have always preferred over-the-head headphones and always thought AirPods were just too expensive for what they were offering. However, a simple and elegant solution would easily be the Pamu Z1 Earbuds that last for hours, are comfy, and will help pass the time while adding your newer toy addition to your cave.

The Pamu Z1 Earbuds feature the latest version of Bluetooth, giving you the chance to listen to a nice fluid stream of music without issue. There is a companion app that does help update the buds as well as customization of key functions. The stable connection between both buds is nice, and I was surprised about how comfy they were, even after some intense Star Wars: The Black Series diorama installation. The noise cancellation effect works wonders, so make sure you're not needed anywhere before you dive into the new album of Ice Nine Kills. As for features in Padmates Pamu Z1, listeners will have six different EQ sound effects to choose from, and the buds have a 24 hours playback on just one charge, which is quite impressive.

I honestly was not expecting much when I opened these bad boys up, but Padmate really dished out some great earbuds that won't break the bank. These easy buds are simple to navigate with easy sensors that make switching songs and pausing music a breeze. With the holidays coming around soon, these would be the perfect gift to give to anyone who listens to music or likes to take a break from the outside world. Four colors are offered with white, black, grey, and blue. They can all be found right here along with some of the other Padmate products out there.

Posted in: Collectibles, Review | Tagged: collectibles, padmate, Review