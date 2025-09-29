Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, over the garden wall

Over the Garden Wall Chapter 1 Figures Coming Soon from Mondo

The first-ever officially licensed Over the Garden Wall figures have landed at Mondo inspired by Chapter 1: The Old Grist Mill

Over the Garden Wall is a critically acclaimed animated miniseries created by Patrick McHale, which first aired on Cartoon Network in 2014. Set across ten haunting episodes, the show tells the story of half‑brothers Wirt and Greg, who become lost in a mysterious, dreamlike forest known as The Unknown. Along their journey, they are guided by a grumpy bluebird, Beatrice, as they confront strange creatures, eerie towns, and plenty of dangers on their quest to find their way home.

Mondo now brings this world into the physical realm with Over the Garden Wall's first officially licensed collectibles. Their debut release, Chapter 1: The Old Grist Mill Figure Set, features intricately designed figures of Wirt (7.5″) and Greg (4″.). They feature swappable portraits, extra limbs, and episode-themed accessories like candy, the Dark Turtle, an axe, and Kitty. This limited edition Over the Garden Wall figure set is priced at $95 and is set for a June 2026 release. Pre-orders are live on Mondo right now.

Over the Garden Wall Chapter 1 Figure Set

Mondo is proud to present the first-ever officially licensed OVER THE GARDEN WALL figures, based on the beloved characters from creator Patrick McHale. The first figure set in our brand new line, this Mondo Squad includes protagonists Wirt and Greg plus swappable portraits and accessories introduced in Chapter 1: The Old Grist Mill. (Future sets will feature different characters from the series … Chapter 2 will be the Pottsfield Pumpkin People!). Created in Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Wirt Figure

Alternate Worried Wirt Portrait

Alternate Wirt Folded Hands

3x Alternate Wirt Capes

Wirt's Cap

Greg Figure

Alternate Worried Greg Portrait

Alternate Greg Arm with Kitty

Alternate Greg Arm with Removable Axe Accessory

Greg Candy Hand Swap

Greg Rock Hand Swap

Greg's Teapot Hat

Greg's Bag

Beatrice Figure

