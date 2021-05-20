Rev Your Engines With These Sweet Overwatch Hot Wheels Cars

Blizzard is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch this year, and this month is dedicated to the widely popular multiplayer game. This month in the Blizzard Gear Store, they released a special limited edition Overwatch Concept Art Print. Their store is loaded up with great deals, gear, and collectibles that Overwatch fans will not want to miss out on. To help show off some of the great collectibles in the Blizzard Gear Store, our friends over at Blizzard shared some of the unique stuff that fans can purchase. Today we are looking at the special car set of Overwatch-themed Hot Wheel cars from Mattel. There are five cars in total, with Reinhardt, D.Va, Tracer, Roadhog, and Soldier 76, all receiving spiffy hot rods.

Each Hot Wheels car features some great artwork with each of the Overwatch characters displayed on the card back. Each vehicle captures the essence of each character with decals, color, and even their logo displayed somewhere on the car. The Hot Wheels cars even show off the type of fighter the Overwatch heroes are like big and bulky rides going to Reinhardt and Roadhog. Their powerful styles are shown on their cars with so great decals on the side showing them in action. Unlike. D.Va, Soldier 76, and Tracer all received some street racers designs showing off their own speedy tactical style.

D.Va gets a Tokyo Drift style car that you know will just light up the streets in Tokyo when she is not gaming (or saving the world). Solider 76 is bringing some muscle to the streets with some serious power under the hood, making sure he will win any race. Tracer's car is fast and reliable, showing off her speed on the battlefield and when it hits the streets. Overwatch fans will have a blast opening these amazing Hot Wheels cars, and we want to thank Blizzard once again for sending these great Overwatch collectibles our way. Collectors can find these and many more Overwatch-themed collectibles and gear here. Be sure to stay tuned for more up-close shots and reviews featuring other amazing toys that are the perfect way to celebrate 5 Years of Overwatch.