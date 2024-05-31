Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: one piece, RSVLTS

Own the Seas with RSVLTS Newest Anime Collection with One Piece

A new anime collection has arrived from RSVLTS as the beloved series One Piece comes to life for this slick 5 shirt collection

RSVLTS is back with a brand new collection to help anime fans get ready to kick off the summer in style. Conquer the Seven Seas and become King of the Pirates as the legendary anime series One Piece has landed. That is right, the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are ready to enhance your wardrobe with a brand new collection. Debuting on screens in 1997, One Piece follows the adventures of Luffy as he and his friends explore the Grand Line as they hunt for a mythical pirate treasure known as the One Piece. If they can find this treasure, then they can be King of the Pirates with plenty of power, glory, and treasure to go with it. RSVLTS has captured the journey of their quest and the legacy of the Once Piece story with this five button-down collection.

From simple designs like "Lil Straw Hats" with Luffy's signature cap to more chaotic character sticker montages like "2 Years Later", this collection. Whether you need a disguise like the "Shh! I Am Lucy!" button-down or just need some colorful One Piece fun with "We Go" or "Puru-puru-puru", then look no further. All of these designs will be offered in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and will be offered from XS to 4XL sizes in both classic and women's styles/sizing. The ocean awaits as this entire collection is already live and is awaiting your order Captain!

One Piece Comes to RSVLTS with New Collection

Lil Straw Hats "Remember when you thought tricornes, eye patches, and shoulder parrots were pirate prerequisites? Little did you know all you needed to command your own crew was a hand-me-down straw hat… and a body like rubber, of course."



2 Years Later "The casual One Piece viewer might think this shirt is covered in a bunch of Straw Hat crew character stickers."



We Go "You know the show like the back of your hand, so you'll certainly have no problem ID-ing the back of your favorite characters."



Shh! I Am Lucy! "Ahhh, Dressrosa – the land of passion, toys, and… gladiator disguises?"



Puru-puru-puru "Your favorite Den Den Mushi is calling, and it's got some shell-shocking news – you're about to be the envy of the Grand Line! This eye-catching design features your favorite transponder snails in all their multi-colored glory."



