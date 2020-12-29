Pac-Man Gets His Own Chogokin Mech with Tamashii Nations

Pac-Man is getting large and in charge as he suits up with his very own mech suit. Tamashii Nations has finally unveiled their new Pac-Man Chogokin figure that is packed with detail, features diecast parts, and a must-have for NAMCO fans. The Chogokin Mazinger Z toy series originally started in 1974, and now Tamashii Nations is bringing it back once again with the beloved icon Pac-Man behind the wheel. This Chogokin figure will have a variety of functioning parts like punching arms, switching eyes, and even transformation into vehicle mode. Each of the iconic ghosts from the Pac-Man game will also be included and can be attached to the Chogokin. There was also be a small Pac-Man mini-figure that can be loaded up into the mech suit and can be lowered down into the unit. This is one collaboration figure that will definitely be a must-have collectible for gamers and fans of this yellow pellet eating hero.

The Pac-Man Chogokin figure is definitely something that is super unique and is very well put together. It combines two retro designs together, and with the added accessories, sounds, and motion parts, it will be a great fit for fans' collections. Pac-Man fans will not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind collectible, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, fans can find more info on this Pac-Man figure here. We do know that there's Chogokin Mech figure is set to release in August 2021 and will be priced at roughly $85. Look out for other new and unique Pac-Man collectibles coming soon, like the S.H. Figuarts and Proplica figures.

"A die-cast toy series that started with "CHOGOKIN Mazinger Z" released in 1974. In addition to reproducing the appearance with composite materials including die casting, it is equipped with gimmicks according to the character such as firing, coalescence, deformation. Pac-Man is CHOGOKIN!?? Full of fun gimmicks like CHOGOKIN such as punching, switching eyes, and transforming into vehicle mode! The attached ghosts can be replaced with wrists. Comes with a Pac-Man minifigure that can be boarded on the main body."

■ Set Contents

Body

4 types of ghosts each

Stand set

Pac-Man minifigure