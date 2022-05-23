Hot Toys Announces Updates for 1/6 Scale The Batman Figure

Hot Toys is back with a special update for their upcoming The Batman 1/6th scale figure. There were quite a few complaints when Hot Toys revealed this figure with his head sculpt. This figure was already sculpted before the film's release and now have modified it to fit its current design. Some of the new modifications consist of updated hair sculpt for the Bruce Wayne Head Sculpt as well as an additional interchangeable hair sculpt. The Batman will now feature die-cast batarangs, replacing the original design. Hot Toys has even updated his body physique and the batsuit colors to match the original films design.

It updates like this that really show off just how different Hot Toys is compared to other companies. Obviously, money is the issue here as you are expecting quality when it comes to a $250 figure over a $20. However, a lot of single $20 figures would sell for a lot more if corrections like this were to be made like some of the McFarlane DC Comics figures. The Batman Hot Toys 1/6 Scale FIgure is priced at $300 and is still up for pre-order right here.

"Special News on 1/6th scale The Batman collectible figure (The Batman Collection Series). Hot Toys is delighted today to announce a special update of the Batman figure from The Batman movie. Continue to pursue excellence in collectible workmanship, we had refined some of the details on the prototype with careful considerations immediately after the movie's official release. The enhanced features include:

• Updated hair sculpture

• An additional interchangeable hair sculpture for alternate styling

• Batarangs in diecast material to replace the original design

• Updated body physique and batsuit colors

We've more exciting collectibles from The Batman on their way coming. Stay tuned!"