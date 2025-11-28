Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: disney, tron

Paragon FX Group Reveals Walt Disney Archives Replica Tron Helmet

Paragon FX Group has debuted a new collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives as they debut their new Replica Tron Helmet

Article Summary Paragon FX Group unveils a 1:1 replica TRON helmet, crafted with The Walt Disney Archives for authenticity.

Helmet features working blue glow, powered by six AA batteries and activated via a hidden touch-sensitive switch.

Limited to just 300 units worldwide, this exclusive collectible is available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles.

TRON set new standards in VFX and digital artistry, making this replica a perfect tribute to the 1982 sci-fi classic.

Fans of classic sci-fi have a new holy-grail collectible to chase: the TRON Helmet from Paragon FX Group, a full-scale replica of the iconic 1982 film prop. This officially licensed piece was created in collaboration with The Walt Disney Archives, allowing them to use digital scans of the original helmet. This allowed Paragon to ensure they were creating screen-accurate detail from its sculpt to its iconic glowing circuitry patterns. Limited to only 300 units worldwide, this helmet is designed primarily for display and requires six AA batteries to illuminate its signature blue glow. The light-up effect is powered by modern tech and is activated through a hidden touch-sensitive switch.

TRON was groundbreaking back in the day, and it was one of the first films to use extensive computer-generated imagery, paving the way for modern digital effects. TRON: Ares was a fantastic addition to the franchise, and it was amazing to see The Grid from 1982 return on the big screen decades later. This replica is a must-have for any dedicated collector, and with so few being offered, fans will not want to wait. Pre-orders are already live and limited on Sideshow Collectibles for a whopping $805, but payment plans are available with a release date of April 2026.

Paragon FX Group – Tron Helmet Prop Replica

"Paragon FX Group, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Archives, proudly presents the official release of the iconic Tron Helmet Prop Replica; a full-scale (1:1) collector's piece meticulously recreated from digital scans of the original. Released in 1982, Tron broke cinematic boundaries as one of the first films to blend live-action storytelling with backlit animation and pioneering computer-generated imagery."

So ahead of its time, the Academy famously disqualified it from Best Visual Effects at the 55th Oscars, claiming that computer animation was "cheating." Now, over four decades later, Tron stands as a visionary milestone in film history. This faithful replica of the legendary Tron helmet captures the spirit of that innovation. Paragon FX Group has employed modern technology to replicate the helmet's signature glowing design, staying true to the look and feel of the original — with a seamless touch-activated on/off switch discreetly hidden at the rear."

