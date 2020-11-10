New Transformers G-1 Styled Statues Revealed by PCS Collectibles

Some of your favorite Transformers are back as PCS Collectibles announces new statues. There will be three new statues that will feature the return of the classic Generation 1 look that fans loved so much. Flying on in first is the devastating Starscream in all of his retro glory. He will be featured in his grey and red color scheme and will be placed on top of a Decepticon logo. Going against him will be everyone's favorite Autobot, Bumblebee. Sporting his classic yellow design, this bot is ready for action with his blaster in hand. Just like Starscream, this Transformers statue will also be placed on a logo base but showing off that red Autobot logo. Last but not least, Grimlock is stomping into action as the prehistoric Dinobot returns once again. Captured in all of his G1 glory, this Dinobot will be a great addition to any fans Transformers collection,

Retro Transformers' designs will always be popular as they are most recognizable by many fans. They are the originals; they are the design that kids fell in love with their stories began. PCS Collectibles is capturing the right designs that fans will love to add to their massive Transformers collection. Starscream, Bumblebee, and Grimlock will all be priced at $49.99 and are set to release in March 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. If you wan t to relive that classic 80's vibe, then also check out the G.I. Joe Cobra statues that are also coming soon from PCS Collectibles.

"The Robots in Disguise return in a series of detailed 9" statues. Featuring the classic Transformers look, these new statues are great for fans of the original series or Transformers fans in general."

Product Features 9 inches (22.86cm)

Made of PVC

Highly detailed

Based on the original Transformers animated series