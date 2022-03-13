Peacemaker Brings Justice and Freedom to Funko with Pop Vinyls

While the WB and the DC Universe have no idea what they are doing with their movies, HBO Max is dominating with the TV shows. From Titans, Young Justice, and now Peacemaker, DC Comics fans are still getting some great content. While it is now MCU, it does give fans a more mature format, especially with Peacemaker, which just ended its Season Finale not long ago. The story follows the events of James Gunn's incredible Suicide Squad film with the one and only Peacemaker portrayed by John Cena. This show is not kids show, and it is the exact kind of superhero content that brings thrills, action, is just a bloody good time. A hit show like this needs some hit collectibles, and Funko has done just that by announcing that Peacemaker is getting its own wave of Pop Vinyls. Six Pops will be heading our way with:

Peacemaker in Undies

Peacemaker with X-Ray Helmet and Eagly Hug

Judomaster

Vigilante with Chainsaw

Eagly with American Flag

Eagly with American Flag – Flocked Variant – Amazon Exclusive

Coming Soon: Pop! TV – Peacemaker. Give peace a chance and pre-order for your collection today!

I have dropped out of the Funko game, but to is a release right here that might make me get into it. Each of these Pops is loaded with detail and will make a perfect and simple collectible for any fan of the HBO Max series. There is another exclusive Pop comic to us from Funko as they did announce a WonderCon exclusive featuring our hero with a Dove of Peace shield. This entire wave of Peacemaker Pops is not expected to release until July 2022, but pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here. These are honestly some of the coolest Pops I have seen in a long time, and I might have to just snag up one of two of these guys to bring home. Which ones are you gonna grab?