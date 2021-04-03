Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow Sets Sail With Good Smile

The legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow is finally getting his own Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company. The figure is labeled under Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides but can be from any of the films. This figure comes with the perfect amount of detail, articulation, and the necessary accessories that any pirate would need. Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow will come with three face plates allowing fans to display him with smirking, standards, and surprised expressions. For accessories, Good Smile Company has included a delicious bottle of Rum, a pirate ship's wheel, and his sword.

Good Smile brings the hit Pirates of the Caribbean character to life with this amazing figure. His unique design returns, and he comes with the right amount of swappable parts and accessories to make any pirate happy. I hope we can see more characters from the beloved Disney franchise later on, giving us a Nendoroid version of Elizabeth, Will Turner, and even Davey Jones. The Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $61.99. He is expected to set sail once again in search of the Black Pearl in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until May 12, 2021, so get yours ordered before you miss out. "And really bad eggs. Drink up me 'earties. Yo ho."

