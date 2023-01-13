Playmates 12" TMNT Michelangelo Releases as Walmart Exclusive Playmates is back with a massive assortment of new and yet old TMNT figures including the debut of the popular 1989 12” turtles

Playmates is going old school as they are back with a fantastic assortment of Retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Re-Releases. Playmates is not a stranger to remakes and re-releases, but their newest drops have been more Retro Card Back figures. Last year fans received all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and at the end of the year and heading into 2023, the villains arrived with Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang. That was not all, as Playmates have even brought back the Shell Storage Retro figures as well as the return of the 1989 12" TMNT figures.

We recently covered this reveal here which included Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, all found right at Target. It looks like things will get a little hectic for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles completists as 12" Michelangelo will be a Walmart exclusive! That is right, to finish the set, the quest for turtles and pizza must continue at a different store. It is unclear when he will appear in stores as Walmart exclusive releases are near impossible to track. However, links have arrived online for TMNT 12" Mikey right here, allowing fans to at least get a head up for online and in-store drops.

Playmates Makes 12" Mikey a Walmart Exclusive

"We're taking TMNT fans back to the beginning with Original Classic Giant Figures! These 12" Giant Turtles come with their signature accessories and tower above all others! Michelangelo is truly the jokester of the group – always trying to keep his brothers positive while they take on some of the most difficult battles! Don't second guess his ninja skills however, his Nunchuck skills are unmatched!"

GIANT SIZE: Michelangelo figure is an impressive 12" high

AUTHENTIC: Mikey is authentically sculpted and decorated to match the original release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1989

ACCESSORIES: Michelangelo comes with his signature twin Katana

POSEABLE: Figure is articulated in the arms, legs, and head

RETRO PACKAGING: Mikey comes in packaging with classic 1980's graphics, for the ultimate retro design