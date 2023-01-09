TMNT Gets Large and In-Charge with Playmates New 12" Giant Turtles Playmates is back with even more Turtles nostalgia as they unveil the return of the popular 12” Original Classic Giant TMNT Figures

Playmates are back with some shell-shocking news as even more classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are on the way. This time, the iconic 12" Giant Turtles from 1989 are back once again and are ready for action. So far, only three of the turtles have been showcased with Leonard, Donatello, and Raphael. We can imagine that Mikey will obviously be released very soon, but all of these figures look great. They are completely recreations from 89' in all their glory. Each of the turtles stands 12" tall and will all include their signature weapons. Playmates made sure to keep these figures authentic to their original release as well, along with 80s art and articulated arms, legs, and head. Each of these Giant 12" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are priced at $24.99 are can be found in Target stores now. Online orders are not live just yet, but links can be seen for Donny here, Raph here, and Leonardo here. Cowabunga Dudes!

Classic 12" TMNT Figures Are Back with Playmates

"We're taking TMNT fans back to the beginning with 12" Original Classic Giant Figures! These giant Turtles come with their signature accessories and tower above all others! Leonardo is known as the unofficial leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and helps to lead his brothers through any fight with Shredder and the Foot Clan!"

"Raphael's temper and elite fighting skills give this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle a fighting advantage like none other! With his unbeatable ninja strength, this hot head is one Turtle to keep on your good side!"

"Donatello is the brainiac of the Turtle brothers and helps design all their vehicles! Rather than try and beat the enemy with ninja skills, Don uses his intellect— inventing the best gadgets and gear to help the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in any situation!"