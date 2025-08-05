Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, power rangers

Playmates Debuts Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition 6-Pack

Coming to life from Playmates, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition camping continues with a new action figure set

Article Summary Playmates and Hasbro join forces for a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition toy line

The 6-inch figure 6-pack features Jason, Trini, Kimberly, Zach, Billy, and Tommy as the Green Ranger

Figures include classic weapons, 13 points of articulation, and are affordably priced at $60 per set

Re-Ignition updates '90s Power Rangers nostalgia with auto-morphin figures and combinable Dinozords

Playmates Toys has finally launched their new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re‑Ignition. This marks their first collaboration with brand owner Hasbro, which is aimed at bringing the iconic '90s show to life once again. The lineup features Auto‑Morphin Figures that transform from civilian teens to Rangers via a flip‑head lever, just like back in the day. They also debuted combinable Dinozords that, when put together, form a Battle‑Ready Megazord that can be posed in robot or tank mode. Other releases include the infamous Power Morpher with Power Coins for each Ranger and the Blade Blaster.

On top of all that, new 6" Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re‑Ignition figures are here, which get their own boxes and iconic weapons. A special six-figure bundle is coming to Walmart with Jason, Trini, Kimberly, Zach, Billy, and Tommy as the Green Power Ranger. These are cheaper fighters, so do not expect Hasbro Lightning Collection articulation and detail, but it puts the Power Rangers back on the market at a fun and inexpensive price. This Re-Ignition 6-Pack is only $60 and can be purchased right now.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition – Figure 6-Pack

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are five ordinary teens chosen to receive amazing abilities. With the activation of their Morpher, the Power Rangers call out the name of their Dinozord to morph into a formidable fighting force! The Power Rangers all work together to help Zordon put a stop to Rita Repulsa and her Evil Space Aliens!"

"Each action figure comes with 13 points of articulation and designed to look just like the character from the original Mighty Morphin show! These Rangers figures come with their signature weapons and the Blaster Baster accessory in both forms, Blade and Blaster! This set is packed out in highly detailed individual Power Ranger packages and bundled in a collector-designed outer box. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition is a new and improved release of the classic 1993 brand for today's kids!"

