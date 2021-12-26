Legendary Toy Designer Mark Taylor Passes Away at Age 80

Christmas is over, and that means plenty of kids around the world are playing with their new toys and games. However, the toy community has sadly lost one of their own as legendary toy designer Mark Taylor has passed away on Christmas Eve. Mark Taylor was one of the iconic players involved with giving the world two of the biggest toy franchises around with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe. Fans might recognize Mark from his parts The Toys That Made Us on Netflix, as fans and collectors got closer work on the magic that he brought to the toy world.

Mark Taylor was one of the biggest reasons that Masters of the Universe has become what it is, with his incredible designs that came to life right off the paper. Even in 2021, Mattel is still dishing out some absolutely fantastic Masters of the Universe collectibles, including their highly recommended Origins line. He-Man has only expanded his reach outside of Eternia, and it was Mark who helped him get there, and we will continue to admire all the work he has done. Be sure to keep your eyes out for the Lord of Power lines coming from Formo Toys that will give us some original MOTU designs that Mark Taylor has created.





It is always a sad day when we lose a legend like this, but we will continue to show to celebrate his legacy. From the Sewers saying Cowabunga to shouting "I have the Power" at Castle Greyskull, we send our condolences to Mattel, and the friends, family of Mark Taylor for their loss.

Rebecca Salari Taylor

"December 24 at 6:31 AM – Mark Taylor passed away peacefully this morning at home. I felt him say goodbye to this world as I held him in my arms for one final loving kiss."