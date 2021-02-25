Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head No More: Brand Goes Gender Neutral

It looks like 2021 is the year of change as Hasbro announces the official rebranding of the iconic toy Mr. Potato Head. The classic toy will be losing the Mr. title and goes gender neutral, getting a fresh new look and new products. One of those new products is called Create Your Potato Head Family which will launch in Fall 2021. Families of all kinds will be able to bring their family to live in potato form as each kit will come with 2 potato bodies for up to two parents and one small baby potato baby. There will be 42 accessories included allowing for customization of any couple domination out there.

This is a big move for Hasbro as Mr. Potato Head has been around since 1952. He has upgraded over the years from using an actual potato to a plastic mold, and we have even seen mash-ups with Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Mr. Potato Head is even a big part of the Toy Story franchise, and now it looks like it is time for him to go into retirement and let the new franchise take over. I hope we can at least get solo releases of the potato babies allowing a family with multiple children to also take part in this big potato-filled event. Fans can look for is new Create Your Family kit this Fall for $19.99 and will most likely be found here when available.

"POTATO HEAD CREATE YOUR POTATO HEAD FAMILY – (HASBRO/Ages 2 years & up/Players: 2+/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 /Available: Fall 2021). This mashup lets kids imagine and create Potato Head families. With 2 large potato bodies, 1 small potato body, and 42 accessories, their potato family can have up to 2 parents, and a baby. Kids can have fun expressing themselves and creating lots of wacky looks. Sized right for little hands, there's no wrong way to play when mixing and mashing the parts and pieces. Most parts are compatible with other Potato Head toys. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available at most major dotcom retailers."