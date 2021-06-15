Captain Marvel Joins The Endgame With New LEGO Marvel Set

"One of the biggest moments from Avengers: Endgame was the arrival of Captain Marvel during the climactic end battle. She single handily brings down Thanos' main ship and then takes the fight to the Mad Titan. LEGO wants Marvel fans to rebuild this epic battle with another amazing Infinity Saga set. Coming in at 322 pieces, The Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle lets fans build the 4 winged spaceship that is equipped with 6 stud shooters. Three mini-figures are included with Iron Man with Tony Stark under the helmet, Captain Marvel, who can equip some powerful accessories, and Thanos with this battle armor. The set will also include a mini Infinity Gauntlet that will work well if used with other Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets. Captain Marvel is set to save the day in October 2021 for $39.99, and pre-orders are already live and found here.

