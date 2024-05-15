Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Enter the Forbidden Forest with Harry Potter and LEGO Once Again

May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releases coming soon including a new Harry Potter set

Article Summary LEGO unveils new Harry Potter set featuring Aragog in the Forbidden Forest.

Set includes buildable Aragog with movable legs and two baby spiders.

Harry Potter and Ron Weasley minifigures included, both with alterable faces.

Priced at $19.99, the Aragog set hits shelves in June 2024 for fans 7+.

Embark on a sinister and magical journey into the Forbidden Forest with LEGO as they debut their latest Harry Potter set. Join Harry and Ron as they venture into the depths of the forest to search for answers and free Hagrid of his suspected crimes at Hogwarts. However, this visit might be more than they bargained for as they confront the giant spider known as Aragog! Spin some webs with this set that comes in at 195 pieces and features a buildable Aragog that measures 6" long and 7" wide.

This creepy crawler will be accompanied by two baby spider minifigures and buildable forest parts and will come with LEGO minifigures of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. Witches, wizards, and muggles can even pose Aragog as he has articulated features with moveable legs, fangs, and pedipalps. Will our brave heroes escape the clutches of the terrifying spider, or will they fall victim to its venomous bite? That is for you to decide and the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog in the Forbidden Forest set is priced at $19.99 with a June 2024 release.

LEGO Brings Aragog in the Forbidden Forest to Life

"Let your young wizard, witch or Muggle™ play out magical adventures in the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Forbidden Forest™ with this Aragog spider toy playset (76434). A magical gift for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fan aged 7 and up, it features the biggest-ever and most realistic LEGO brick-built Aragog toy figure, with posable legs, fangs and pedipalps, plus Harry Potter and Ron Weasley™ minifigures, each with happy or scared faces, plus wands and a lantern element."

2 LEGO® Harry Potter™ toy characters – The set includes Harry Potter and Ron Weasley™ minifigures with a choice of happy or scared faces, plus 2 wands and a lantern element

Magical creature figure – Pose Aragog's legs, fangs and pedipalps and recreate dramatic Harry Potter™ scenes in the Forbidden Forest™

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Forbidden Forest™ scene – Inspire children's playful imaginations with this small Forbidden Forest model, including buildable plants and a spider web, plus 2 baby spider figures

