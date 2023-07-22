Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Power Man Arrives as Hasbro Debuts Luke Cage: Hero for Hire Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

A brand new wave of Marvel Legends figures is here, as Hasbro announces a new Marvel Knights wave right at San Diego Comic Con. Fans are getting a blast from the past with their latest releases as Luke Cage returns. Leaping right off the pages of Marvel Comics, Power Man is back with his first appearance outfit from the 1972 Heroes for Hire comic. Marvel fans can just feel the 70s dripping off Luke as he takes to the streets of Harlem with bulletproof skin and super strength. These new Marvel Comics first appearance releases are something special, and this one will surely fly off shelves this winter. Pre-orders for the Heroes for Hire Luke are already live right at HasbroPulse.com as well as most online retailers. Be on the lookout for more of the Marvel Knight Legends wave with Daredevil, Blade, The Fist, and more.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES LUKE CAGE POWER MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). Having accidentally gained superhuman strength and bulletproof skin from a science experiment, Luke Cage becomes a hero for hire known as Power Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES LUKE CAGE POWER MAN Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Power Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Luke Cage: Hero for Hire comics! Includes figure, 2 comics-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

