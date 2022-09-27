Power Rangers Red Ranger Power Sword Makes the Show a Reality

I absolutely love the world of Power Rangers, and Hasbro has had the license for quite some time. Their Lightning Collection has been a blast, with an impressive line of figures that have plenty of accessories and even an unmasked head sculpt (for most). It is not surprising that they have really overused the Mighty Morphin' team with plenty of re-releases and repaints to go around. The original team of Rangers, is iconic, and it was the team most of us grew up with. It has only been recently that Hasbro has dived into Lightning Collection replica roleplay Power Ranger's weapons, morphers, and helmets. Helmets and morphers for the Yellow, Blue, Pink, and Red Rangers have already been released. I have yet to get my hands on one of Hasbro's new Power Weapons until today with the Red Ranger Power Sword!

Jason has always been one of my favorite Rangers, and I remember wanting to own his legendary Power Sword as a kid. Well, today is a reality as we get our hands on one of these beauties from our friends at Hasbro. This 1:1 scale replica brings the mythic weapon right off the 1993 screen with an impressive amount of detail. For collectors, this sword is a lot lighter than you would expect and does not carry the weight as a Star Wars Force FX lightsaber does. Two buttons on the side give the weapons their electronic functions with an activation button and a music button to play the Power Rangers theme song.

Unlike a lightsaber, a standard button touch does not activate the sword, but it is activated via touch. Only one side of the sword lights up, and it features motion swords and clashing effects, which is nice. I had an absolute blast holding the Lightning Collection replica sword and stuff like this s probably one of the better sides of the toy line. The amount of detail is fantastic; the added soundtrack gives you chills, and it puts brings the Power Rangers to life like never before. Uniting this bad boy with the Lightning Collection Red Ranger helmet is a must. If you are now a Rangers fan, then this is the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season. Collectors can find them available for purchase right now here and snag up that helmet here while you can. It's Morphin' Time!