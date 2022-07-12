Pre-Order Arrive for McFarlane's New Worlds of War Superman

McFarlane Toys is moving things pretty fast as pre-orders for their newest DC Multiverse figures have already arrived. Three new 7" action figures were recently revealed by McFarlane Toys with Superman, Static Shock, and Scarecrow. Nothing is slowing down the Man of Steel as pre-orders have arrived, giving collectors a full look at the upcoming figure. This version of Superman comes to us from the recent DC Comics Future State comics showing Supes on Warworld. Entering the pits of Mongul's gladiator arena, the Man of Steel is fighting for his life. He has a new super suit and at last, some accessories are finally included. Battle Axe and a Shield are included with our hero to take on whatever unruly beast comes our way. The colors and head sculpt are nice with this design and it is nice McFarlane is bringing these newer designs to life. Future State: Worlds of War DC Multiverse Superman is priced at $19.99 and set for an August 2022 release. Pre-orders are live here, and Static Shock and Fear State Scarecrow pre-orders should be not far behind.

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. After years of adventures, however, Superman is missing and presumed dead. In actuality, the Man of Steel is across the galaxy, imprisoned on Warworld by the new Mongul. Forced to fight for his life in an arena and lacking his powers, Superman must stay alive and somehow find a way to return home."

Superman figure

Axe

Shield

Base

Trading card