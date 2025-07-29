Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Pre-Orders Arrive for Star Wars Imperial Shock Trooper TVC Figure

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are already live

Article Summary Imperial Shock Trooper joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection in Hasbro’s latest action figure release

Inspired by Revenge of the Sith, the figure features iconic red and white armor with two blaster accessories

Available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, with shipping scheduled for Fall 2025

Figure includes premium details, collector-grade packaging, and a unique VC# 374 for authenticity

The Imperial Shock Trooper, featured in Revenge of the Sith, has emerged in Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. These elite clones enforced Palpatine's early Empire crackdown and were part of the Coruscant Guard under the leadership of Commander Fox. They were some of the first affected by Order 66 and were there to help with the Great Jedi Purge and enforce order across Coruscant. The Imperial Shock Trooper is now back with a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release inspired by his look from the prequel and with a The Clone Wars card back.

The red and white armor is beautifully captured here, capturing their distinct markings, and will come complete with two blasters. Phase II Clone Armor is always fun to see, and despite not having a removable helmet, Star Wars fans will surely want this release to build up their Grand Army of the Republic collection. Pre-orders for this Vintage Collection Imperial Shock Trooper are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Imperial Shock Trooper



"Adept with heavy weaponry, Imperial Shock Troopers serve as bodyguards for the Emperor. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on an Imperial Shock Trooper from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with long and short blaster accessories. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 374). Find other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION collectibles from the STAR WARS franchise (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

