Pre-orders Arrive For Two Black Adam Figures from McFarlane Toys

Even though the DCEU is in complete disaster, I am still very much looking forward to Black Adam. I love The Rock, and I know this film will be fun and filled with some sweet over the top action. McFarlane Toys has teased that the world of Black Adam is joining the DC Multiverse action figure line. Well, that day is here as pre-orders arrive for not one but two different versions of the powerful anti-hero. Black Adam will receive a cloak and non-cloaked action figure, with the non-cloaked also featuring some lightning effects. The head sculpts on these figures are incredible, and for a $19.99 figure, it is one of the best I have seen featuring a live-action appearance. His super suit is faithfully recreated with textured elements and I would not be surprised if a light-up variant drops in the future. Both Black Adam figures are priced at $19.99with an August 2022 release date, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Hailed as the slave who became Champion, the mortal Teth-Adam was bestowed the powers of the gods, transforming into a fearsome superpowered being at the utterance of a single magic word: SHAZAM. He freed his people from the king of Kahndaq before grief over the loss of his family turned to cold fury, and he was entombed for his vengeful actions. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his slumber and finds himself in a world he does not recognize. Now he must try to see himself not as Kahndaq's destroyer, but its saviour."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Adam is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Black Adam comes with two attachable lightning pieces and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

