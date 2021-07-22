Prepare For Fear With Tweeterhead's New DC Comics Scarecrow Statue

Tweeterhead has revealed their next DC Comics statue with the return of of of Batman's big villains; Scarecrow. This 1/6 Scale Maquette will stand 20" tall and will showcase the deadly villain on an Arkham Asylum base with scythe in hand and his signature Fear Toxin spreading around. Two versions will be offered from Tweeterhead, with a Standard and Exclusive edition being offered. Both statues will include two swappable heads, giving Batman and DC Comics fans a classic and modern design for Scarecrow. The Exclusive edition will also feature a swappable left hand that is holding a Fear Toxin canister that is going off.

Both of these DC Comics Scarecrow statues are loaded with high-end detail that will enhance any collection out there. Both statues will be released in limited quantity, with the Standard getting a TBD size and the Exclusive coming in at 250 pieces. The Scarecrow DC Comics statue is priced at $475 or $495 for the exclusive, and they are set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow, and collectors can secure theirs here.

"Tweeterhead Presents the new Scarecrow 1:6 Scale Maquette! The self-proclaimed "MASTER OF FEAR!" himself! BOO!!! The Scarecrow Maquette measures roughly 20" tall, 15" wide and 13" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of base to the tippy-top of the Scythe handle, to the furthest out tips of those Crows wings and things. This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Scarecrow holding a mean-looking Scythe, creeping atop a section of Arkham Asylum engulfed in fear toxin."

"The "Standard Edition" comes with two distinctive portraits – A "Classic" style portrait inspired by his first appearance, and a more "Modern" age portrait inspired by his appearance in Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: The Animated Series. The "Exclusive Edition" comes with an additional left hand holding a fear toxin canister. With this Exclusive part there are 4 different ways you can display your Scarecrow Maquette!"

"The "Exclusive Edition" will have a limited Edition Size of 250. "Standard Edition" is TBD. Both Editions of the Scarecrow Maquette will retail for $475 USD, and are ready for Pre-Order on Thursday, July 22nd, at 9am PDT. Artist Credits: Tom Jilesen (Design), Jon Rasmussen (Design), Andrew Huerta (Design), David Igo (Design), Amilcar Fong (Design & Sculpt), Ariel Mora Remis (Sculpt), Igor Catto (Sculpt), Eric O'Neill (Paint)"