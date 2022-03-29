Prime 1 Studio Unveils Berserk Bloody Nightmare Premium Statue

The hit manga series Berserk is getting a brand new collectible statue as Prime 1 Studios unveils their newest piece. Guts is back and in his Berserk Armor once again, but with a new Bloody Armor deco making is the Bloody Nightmare Edition. Coming in a whopping 37" tall, Guts is displayed on a base of demons that he has taken down. Prime 1 Studio has loaded this Berserk statue with incredible detail, from the Berserker Armor, and bloody deco, to the gruesomely slain demons at his feet. Guts will also feature some swappable parts with different arms holding the Dragonslayer Sword. The hero will also feature interchangeable head sculpt that Berserk fans will really appreciate. The Berserk Guts in Berserk Armor "Bloody Nightmare" Edition Statue is priced at $1,299. He is set to drop between November 2022 – January 2023 and pre-orders are live here.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present what could be the best addition to the Ultimate Premium Masterline Series: the 1:4 Scale UPMBR-04BN: Guts, Berserker Armor Bloody Nightmare Version from Berserk! Prime 1 Studio updates the highly popular Guts Berserker Armor statue with a glorious version! Having dispatched demon after demon, monster after monster, Guts surveys the results of his efforts bathed in the blood of his enemies. With his Dragonslayer sword over his shoulder, this Guts statue comes in at an eye-opening 37 inches tall! Already a fan-favorite piece, this statue has been imbued with even more storytelling by showering Guts' Berserker Armor with a torrent of blood. When you think about it, it makes perfect sense with Guts' no-holds-barred fighting style."

"The application of blood effects on any statue is a tricky venture, with a piece often ringing untrue and cartoony when done with substandard artistry and effort. But such is not the case with the Bloody Nightmare Version…Prime 1 Studio's team of expert painters studied the behavior of blood to be able to render it in perfect realism. The near-perfect application of blood effects accentuates the intricate detailing of the Berserker Armor: pooling in some areas and spattering realistically in others."

"The Bloody Nightmare Version statue comes with two (2) swappable heads and two (2) pairs of swappable arms. Guts crouches down on a bloody hellscape of monsters and mayhem, pulled straight out of the world of Berserk! For the multitude of Berserk fans, and especially those who have never bought a Guts statue…this is the one to buy!"

Specifications:

Berserk-themed hellscape base featuring monsters and many Easter Eggs

Two (2) Swappable Heads

Two (2) Pairs of Swappable Arms