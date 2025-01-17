Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, cat footwear, dc comics

Become the Dark Knight with Cat Footwear's Exclusive Batman Collection

Cat Footwear has just launched a brand new Built for the Knight collection which celebrates 85 years of Batman with new footwear

Article Summary Unleash your inner Dark Knight with Cat Footwear's exclusive Batman collection.

Choose from the Colorado Boot or Intruder Galosh, both rugged and stylish.

Celebrate 85 years of Batman with comic strip lining and iconic details.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes for heroes of all sizes.

Get ready to walk the streets of Gotham in true Dark Knight style with the new CAT Boots x Batman collaboration! This exclusive lineup introduces two rugged yet stylish designs: the Colorado Boot and the Intruder Galosh. Crafted to channel the grit and determination of Gotham City, these boots are perfect for braving rainy rooftops, shadowy alleys, or your daily adventures. Each pair nods to Batman's enduring legacy, featuring a sleek, dark aesthetic infused with iconic details. Both releases boast a Batman lace fob and come with two sets of laces, letting you customize your look. Inside, the comic strip-themed lining adds a nostalgic touch, celebrating the Caped Crusader's 85 years of legacy from comics and TV to movies.

Built with CAT's signature durability, the Colorado Boot offers a classic silhouette, while the Intruder Galosh blends utility with modern flair, ready for any terrain—just like Batman himself. Available in sizes 7–13 for men and 9–15 for women, these boots ensure heroes of all shapes and sizes can suit up. Whether you're tackling a tough workday or heading out for a night patrol, this collection has you covered. Don't miss your chance to own these crime-fighting kicks right now with CAT Footwear online! I am Vengence, I am the Night, I am….

Batman x CAT Footwear Colorado Grader Boot

"Tough, dark, and dependable. These custom Dark Knight-inspired boots were built to go the distance and keep your feet shrouded in mystery. Show your true colors: black and yellow."

Two sets of laces

Comic strip lining

Batman lace fob

Lateral + medial logo

Stacked EVA + rubber outsole for unmistakable traction

Intruder Galosh – "Overbuilt and unapologetic. Drawing inspiration from the world's greatest detective, those rain-drenched Gotham City™ streets don't stand a chance."

Two sets of laces

Comic strip lining

Batman lace fob

Lateral + medial logo

Stacked EVA + rubber outsole for unmistakable traction

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!