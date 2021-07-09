Pumpkinhead Returns With A Brand New 1/4 Scale Statue from PCS

Someone has summoned the Pumpkinhead demon once again as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest 1/4th scale statue. Coming in at 27" tall and 19" wide, this massive statue showcases the eerie demon from the hit cult classic horror film Pumpkinhead. The demon is beautifully sculpted with high attention to detail as the creature stands on a graveyard base. PCS Collectibles did not hold back on the detail of this creature, capturing its gruesome, eerier, and deadly looks perfectly from the film. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version of the statue that will give horror fans a secondary Pumpkinhead portrait featuring its final act depiction.

This mighty statue will be a deadly collectible for any growing movie monster collection, and the 1/4 scale statue will come with a $1,250 price tag. The size and detail alone are incredible, making this more than just your average collectible, and with a movie monster like this, it will be a terrifying addition. Both versions of the statue are up for pre-order here and are expected to release between June – August 2022. Payment plans are offered, so take advantage if needed to bring home this deadly creature to your sinister pad.

"For each of man's evils, a special demon exists. You're looking at vengeance. Cruel, devious, pure-as-venom vengeance. – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Pumpkinhead™ 1:4 Scale Statue, inspired by special effects legend Stan Winston's 1988 directorial debut, Pumpkinhead. The Pumpkinhead 1:4 Scale Statue measures 27" tall and 19" wide, standing on a detailed environment base that recreates the iconic graveyard scene from the film. Pumpkins and vines grow in tangled masses above the dirt, which hides the partially uncovered corpse used to summon the titular monster. Pumpkinhead prowls in the darkness, searching for its next victim in an unstoppable vengeance spree."

"The Pumpkinhead 1:4 Scale Statue is a fully sculpted marvel meticulously recreating Stan Winston's iconic creature in exceptional detail, from its terrifying face down to the talons on its feet. Painted with fleshy, pale orange and sickly purple hues, the monster takes on an undying, unearthly appearance with large claws and a whip-like tail. Pumpkinhead has a muscular physique detailed with veins and sinews, its form textured to give added depth to the horror of the creature. Pumpkinhead's portrait is complete with a snarling face, inhuman eyes, and the brain-like cranium as imagined by one of the greatest minds in movie monster horror."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Pumpkinhead 1:4 Scale Statue includes an alternate humanoid portrait reflecting the beast's evolution in the film's climactic finale. Dig up some space in your collection and bring home the Pumpkinhead 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS today!"