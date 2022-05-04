R2-D2 Comes to the Rescue with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars Figure

R2-D2 is back and better than ever as Hot Toys reveals their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale action figure. This iconic astromech will release as part of their 20th Anniversary Attack of the Clones collection. R2 will now feature a die-cast metal dome and a beautifully sculpted body. His design is faithfully recreated and will feature opening panels, an extendable middle leg, and plenty of attachable accessories. Rocket thrusters, a tether cable, and a wide variety of tools can be attached to R2 allowing fans to recreate some iconic Star Wars scenes. LED lights are, of course featured with eight different sets of lights with light-up functions allowing for a nice assortment of poses to be captured. R2-D2 will have roughly 10 pints of articulation, will stand 7.9" inches, and will be priced at $270. He will come in a new 20th Anniversary Attack of the Clones box and is set to release in April – June 2023. Pre-orders for R2-D2 are already live here, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the companion C-3PO.

"A reliable and versatile astromech droid, R2-D2 has served Padmé Amidala™ and Anakin Skywalker™, showing great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils. A skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot's assistant, he has an unlikely but enduring friendship with the fussy protocol droid C-3PO™. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is pleased to officially introduce a series of collectibles based on this landmark film for fans!"

"The R2-D2 collectible figure is skillfully crafted with a diecast metal dome, a highly detailed mechanical construction body with openable panels and a retractable middle leg, weathered paint application, an array of accessories including a pair of rocket thrusters, a tether cable for recreating the scene when R2-D2 fixes C-3PO, a collection of attachable mechanical arms and tools, as well as a specially designed commemorative packaging. Don't miss the opportunity to pair R2-D2 with C-3PO in your amazing collection today!"

The 1/6th scale R2-D2™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of R2-D2 in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Meticulously crafted diecast metal dome features 360° horizontal spin design

– Skillfully applied with realistic weathering effects

– Screen-accurate mechanical construction with 10 points of articulations

– Approximately 18cm tall

– Remote controlled LED light-up functions (8 sets of LED light up points, battery operated)

– Remote controlled sound effect function featuring 14 iconic R2-D2 sounds (battery operated)

– Special features including:

– One (1) pair of articulated terrain tread legs

– One (1) articulated and retractable center tread leg

– One (1) extending periscope

– Openable panels

– Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Accessories:

– One (1) C-3PO mechanical head with LED light-up function (yellow light, battery operated)

– One (1) pair of rocket thrusters for flight mode with two (2) real-like thruster fire effects

– Thirteen (13) pieces of arms (some equipped with magnetic function):

– One (1) tether cable

– One (1) life-form scanner

– One (1) computer terminal arm

– Two (2) lock pick arms

– One (1) repair arm

– Two (2) multi-function utility and interface arms

– One (1) pair of computer interface arms

– One (1) utility arm

– One (1) utility saw

– One (1) universal computer interface arm

– One (1) infrared remote control for R2-D2's sound effect and LED light-up functions (battery operated)

– One (1) specially designed figure stand