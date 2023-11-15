Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super 7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Rapper Mikey Drops the Beat with New TMNT Ultimates Super7 Figure

Get ready for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 as Super7 finally drops pre-orders for the new wave of shell-shocking figures

Article Summary Super7 unveils Rapper Mikey in TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11, dropping phat beats.

Michelangelo’s new figure includes two heads and musical ninja accessories.

Rappin' Mike comes with a $55 price tag, pre-orders open for August 2024 release.

Bonus Super Pack of weapons with full Wave 11 set purchase from Super7 directly.

Shredder is about to get wrecked by Mikey's sick beats as Super7 unveils their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates wave. Rapper Mikey has arrived as Super7 gives fans another fun spin on the legendary turtle, Michelangelo. This figure is packed with detail and will come with two different heads, with a standard Rappin head that features an articulated hat. Not only does Mikey have a new design, but he comes with some wacky beat blasting accessories with headphones, a boombox/ turntable, chain, sunglasses, pizza chain, and microphone nunchucks. Shredder and the other mutants will not know what hit them with this music blaring turtle, and he is getting a $55 price tag. Pre-orders are live for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Wave 11 right here, with an August 2024 release date. Super7 is also offering an extra accessory pack for turtle collectors who snag up the whole TMNT wave directly from them.

TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11 Rapper Mike

"Rappin' Mike takes rap battles to a whole new level by fighting the Foot Clan and other evil-doers while laying down phat beats and slick rhymes! This highly articulated, 7" scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ULTIMATES! Rappin' Mike features intricate sculpt and premium paint detail, an array of interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including a pair of gold chains, a boom box, microphone nunchucks, and more! The battle against crime takes unexpected twists and turns, but your collection will be ready for any new developments when you add the made-to-order Rappin' Mike ULTIMATES!"

Exclusive Super Pack

Assemble the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack with an assortment of weapons specific to these characters! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!