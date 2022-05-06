New Star Wars Darth Vader Replica Helmet Debuts from Hasbro

The Dark Side rises once again as Hasbro reveals their new and powerful Star Wars: The Black Series replica. Darth Vader's helmet is back with a new updated release from his appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The replica helmet is the same as its previous release with three connecting parts with a magnetic top piece, mask, and neck covering. Movie inspired sound is included from the iconic Darth Vader breathing and the unmasking sequence sounds. The deco is the biggest change here with an Obi-Wan Kenobi and A New Hope design with a silver tint and red lens.

For fans who have not been able to acquire the original release, this is a perfect replica to pick up. This helmet is excellent and if I did not own the classic all-black design, I would definitely need this one. The authentic sounds and removable parts are a huge bonus, as well as the keen attention to detail when fans take this helmet apart. If anything, this helmet is getting me more excited to see Darth Vader once again on screen. The Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet from Hasbro is priced at $131.99. The Sith Lord is set to come back in January 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with premium roleplay items from Star Wars The Black Series! This roleplay item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Featuring iconic ventilation sounds, updated sculpt, and magnetic multi-piece assembly, fans can imagine what it was like for Darth Vader to suit up for galactic action!"

Includes: helmet, instructions, and stand.

DARTH VADER: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader

PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET: Featuring highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, multiple pieces, and iconic ventilation sounds. This full-scale Darth Vader helmet also comes with a stand for maximum display possibilities

UPDATED SCULPT: Realistically detailed interior and exterior reproduction of Darth Vader's iconic helmet with an updated sculpt, making this an epic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

MULTI-PIECE MAGNETIC ASSEMBLY: This multi-piece Darth Vader helmet comes with magnetic connection points between the collar piece, mask piece, and hood piece

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI SERIES-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium roleplay helmet, inspired by the live-action series on Disney+