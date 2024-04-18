Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, nacelle

Nacelle Announces the New Figures for C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa

Get your lasso ready as the Nacelle Company is back with another wild release as the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa are here

Article Summary Nacelle announces collectible figures for C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa.

Figures include Marshal Moo Montana and Cowlamity Kate.

Pre-orders for the detailed figures start on April 23 at NacelleStore.com.

Each figure comes with weapons, swappable parts, and more.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles changed the world, and after their success, everyone wanted to have their own TMNT-style franchise. Not many worked to the extent that the TMNT brand created, but some stuck around, like Biker Mice from Mars and Street Sharks, and are nostalgic for some fans. Nacelle has been bringing back quite a bit of nostalgia with their recent revivals with new collectibles for lines from RoboForce and Sectaurs. We are now traveling to 1992 to the western plains as the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa are back!

The C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa dealt with a radiated comet crashing in the Wild West, evolving some cows with human-like characteristics. Nacelle has revealed that the C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, with Marshal Moo Montana, Cowlamity Kate, and Sheriff TerrorBull kicking things off. Each figure is expertly crafted, featuring a sweet set of accessories from teemed weapons, swappable parts, and much more. Any fans will be happy to have these cows dishing out law and order in there nostalgia collection of cartoons from the past. Pre-orders will arrive for these moo-tactics figures on April 23, right on NacelleStore.com. Step into the NacelleVerse.

Nacelle Brings Back the C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa

"In Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, a town in the Western plains becomes "cow-metized" by the light of a "cow-met", before Marshal Moo Montana and his friends (known as the C.O.W-Boys) fight against outlaws to keep the peace in the new frontier. Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa was created by Ryan Brown, who is also known for his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Sheriff Terrorbull's evil intentions are as frightening as his terrifying demeanor. Hired by Mayor Oscar Bulloney, the Sheriff has used his power to commit crimes and expand his unlawful exploits across the entire mesa. The greedy Sheriff also has an uncanny resemblance to The Masked Bull, a notorious outlaw who terrorizes the citizens of Moo Mesa.

Marshal Moo Montana is the leader of the C.O.W.-Boys, and Cow-Town's esteemed Marshal. Montana strives to always live by the Code of the West. As a humble, modest law cow, Montana has become a beloved figure amongst the Moo Mesa townsfolk.

Cowlamity Kate Cudster is a fiery rancher and owner of the famous Golden Cud Mine. She's hardworking and hard-riding, with enough skill to command respect from any Moo Mesa resident.

