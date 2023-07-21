Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: adam west, Batman

Rare Vintage Batman Toys in the Ultimate Batman Collection, at Auction

Bat-Robots, Bat-Buses, Bat-Tanks, Bat-Harmonicas and pretty much any other Batman merchandise you can imagine has been manufactured.

Ever since Batman first graced comic book pages in 1939, he has found a home in our collective imagination. The journey the character took to get to what he's become has long been one for the history books, and Heritage Auctions' Ultimate Batman Collection Signature® Auction ending on August 4-5 offers a unique time capsule into the rich history of Batman's rise to pop-cultural prominence. Of course, the character reached new audiences with ABC's 1966 Batman TV series, and new levels of Bat-Merchandise soon followed. The items in this auction provide a tangible manifestation of our enduring fascination with the caped crusader, and the collection showcases an array of memorabilia from around the globe, from the United States to Europe, South America, Japan, and even a single piece from India.

My personal favorites, the Wind-up Batman Tin Robot and the Battery-operated Batman Robot, are toys that reflect the rising Batmania of their era. Both pieces, fashioned for the Japanese market in the 1960s, offer a glimpse into a pivotal era of the character's history as seen through an international lens. The 13" tall Wind-up Batman Tin Robot, produced by Tada, and the 10.5" Battery-operated Batman Robot, a creation of Bandai, embody the weird, wild world of Batman as it existed in the 1960s.

The collection also boasts a modern masterpiece: the one-of-a-kind 1:6 scale Batman Batcave Diorama by Hot Toys. First displayed at the Batman 100% Hot Toys exhibition in Tokyo in 2016, this diorama meticulously recreates the underground lair of Adam West's Batman, with Batcomputer, Anti-Crime Eye Checker and Batanalyst. It also includes a Batmobile and four "strange costumes" lifted straight from the cover of Detective Comics No. 165. This incredible diorama is 9 feet wide, 5 feet deep and 4 feet tall.

Ed Kelly, who dedicated 40 years to assembling this collection before parting with it in 2015, describes it as "the most comprehensive Batman collection ever to come up for auction." This collection represents more than just a variety of Batman memorabilia—it is a roadmap of the character's journey, highlighting how he has morphed and adapted to changing times while remaining an iconic figure. For those who have followed that journey, this auction provides a unique opportunity to revisit the Caped Crusader's past and see how far he has come.

Kelly's passion and dedication to preserving Batman's history are evident in the breadth and quality of the items available in this auction. His collection serves as a tangible testament to the character's enduring appeal and the impact the Dark Knight has had on generations of fans around the globe. It's a journey through time and across geography, tracing the evolution of a character who has become so much more than just a comic book hero. And now, as Kelly says, "This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add the rarest of pieces to your own collection."

