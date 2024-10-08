Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Ray Stantz Joins Star Ace Toys Ghostbusters New 1/6 Scale Line

Get ready to bust some ghosts as Star Ace Toys has unveiled even more 1/6 scale Ghostbusters figures are on they way.

Article Summary Ray Stantz 1/6 scale figure by Star Ace Toys boasts high detail and authentic Ghostbusters design.

This collectible features a lit Proton Pack, Proton Beam, Ecto Goggles, and other ghost-hunting gear.

Part of the new Ghostbusters lineup with figures of Winston, Peter, Slimer, and soon Egon Spengler.

Pre-order now for $284.99; Ray Stantz releases in Q1 2025 alongside the complete set.

Ray Stantz is the heart of the Ghostbusters and was portrayed by Dan Aykroyd, the true mind behind the series. With a childlike curiosity about the paranormal, Ray brings a sense of wonder and optimism to the team. He might not be an expert in the paranormal, but he played a major form in firing and designing some of the ghost-capturing technology alongside Egon. Star Ace Toys is ready for some more ghost-busting adventures as they debut their next 1/6 scale figure with Ray Stantz. Featuring an incredible head sculpt, this figure is faithfully crafted right off the screen with a 30-point articulation and a fabric jumpsuit.

Stantz will come with plenty of paranormal accessories with a Proton Pack that lights up and has an attachable Proton Beam. Ghostbusters fans will also be able to see him with his Ecto Goggles, a radio, and the infamous Ghost Trap that lights up. Ray will now join Star Ace Toys' new 1/6 scale Ghostbusters Collection, which also features Winston Zeddmore, Peter Venkman, and Slimer. Pre-orders are already live for $284.99 with a. Q1 2025 release date and be on the lookout for Egon Spengler, also coming soon to finish the set.

Ghostbusters 1/6 Scale Collectible Action Figure: Ray Stantz

"Ghostbusters (1984) is a classic supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie blends comedy, science fiction, and horror elements, creating a unique and enduring film that has become a cultural phenomenon."

"Star Ace is proud to release the legend figures of Ghostbusters in 1/6 scale collectible action figure from the movie of original Ghostbusters(1984). It features a highly detailed likeness head sculpt, tailored costumes, fully articulated body and various realistic accessories."

One (1) set of Proton Pack equipped with The Cyclotron and Power cell which have working light operated by a switch.

One (1) set of Proton Beam which can be assembled to the Proton Gun.

One (1) Ghost Trap (LR41 x3pcs battery cells required. Battery sold separated)

One (1) Ecto Goggles

One (1) Radio Set with Holster

One (1) yellow rubber connector

One (1) light grey pistol belt

One (1) Key Fob

One (1) 1 Belt Gizmo with Holster and 1 Daughterboard

One (1) Figure Stand Product

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!