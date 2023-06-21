Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Take a Road Trip with Hasbro

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons rages on an Hasbro continues to brings the Transformers action to life with new collectibles

Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are taking a road trip as Hasbro debuts their latest figure set. These two will be released as part of the Transformers Legacy Evolution Core Class. The Core Class line is the smallest line there is (besides BotBots), and this set happened to be inspired by the iconic The Transformers G1 cartoon. Both figures will convert into their vehicle modes, but Optimus Prime will also come with his signature trailer. It will feature a flip-down ramp, it does convert into a battle station, and Bumblebee can even fit inside. Hasbro really went all out for these bite-size heroes making this a fun set for any Transformers fan. Take on Deceptions with the included arsenal as well, which includes an Energon axe, Ion blaster, Stinger blaster, repair drone, and Roller. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Core Class Optimus Prime & Bumblebee road trip begins at $39.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with the dynamic duo set to arrive in September 2023.

It is a Road Trip with Transformers Optimus and Bumblebee

"The battle is evolving with the Legacy Evolution Optimus Prime and Bumblebee action figures! These figures are inspired by the classic G1 Transformers animated series, complete with iconic conversion between modes, deco, and accessories. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with these Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes 2 figures, 5 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Optimus Prime and Bumblebee action figures are inspired by The Transformers G1 animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Optimus Prime figure converts from robot to truck mode in 11 steps. Transformers Bumblebee figure converts from robot to compact car mode in 11 steps

G1-INSPIRED TRAILER: This G1-inspired multipack comes with the iconic trailer of Optimus Prime, complete with a flip-down ramp. Trailer opens up into a battle station. Bumblebee figure fits inside the trailer

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: These figures come with Ion blaster, Stinger blaster, Energon axe, repair drone, and Roller accessories

