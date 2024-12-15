Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

Reach for the Stars with the LEGO City Modular Galactic Spaceship

Get ready to build brick by brick once again as they have unveiled a new LEGO City with the new Modular Galactic Spaceship

Article Summary Build the epic LEGO City Modular Galactic Spaceship with 717 pieces for endless space adventure.

Transform this space set into a shuttle or land base with a lab, medical bay, and kitchen.

Join four astronaut minifigs plus an alien and robot to explore new worlds and collect meteorites.

Ready your space missions with LEGO's compatible airlock system and explore in January 2025.

The final frontier awaits as LEGO wants master builders to blast off on a thrilling new interstellar mission with the LEGO City Modular Galactic Spaceship. This 717 piece set will have builder soar outside of the city limits with their very outer space set that features a modular design. Explore the cosmos in style as they can transform the spaceship into a space shuttle or a land base, complete with a lab, medical bay, and kitchen. Prepare to analyze space by collecting meteorites and exploring alien worlds with your very own creative of four astronaut minifigures. A few extra cremates have joined the mission, including an alien figure and a driller robot. Measuring 15.5" long and 11.5" wide, this set is everything a space explorer needs to conquer space, and the LEGO City Modular Galactic Spaceship set is priced at $79.99. Take your city to new heights in January 2025, and be sure to check out some of LEGO's other space sets to build your space colony.

LEGO City Modular Galactic Spaceship

"Space enthusiasts aged 7 and up can embark on epic interstellar adventures with the LEGO® City Modular Galactic Spaceship (60446) outer space toy for kids. This long-range exploration toy spaceship features a versatile modular structure, allowing kids to reconfigure it into a space shuttle and a land base with a lab, medical bay and kitchen. Kids can analyze meteorites and explore new worlds together with a space crew comprising 4 astronaut minifigures, plus alien and driller robot figures."

"LEGO City space exploration toys come with realistic vehicles, detailed structures and inspiring characters that merge fantasy and reality for creative play without limits. This space set includes the special airlock system for connection to other compatible space-themed LEGO playsets (sold separately)."

